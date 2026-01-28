Senator Jacky Rosen leads fight against antisemitism through education and bipartisan collaboration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jan. 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, as the fight against antisemitism remains front and center.

Last week, I sat down with U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, a leader at the forefront of confronting hate and educating the next generation. Senator Rosen has helped lead the effort in Washington, D.C., founding the Senate's first bipartisan task force to combat antisemitism, bringing together lawmakers from both parties to address hate through legislation and accountability.

WATCH: Tricia Kean sits down with U.S. Senator Jackie Rosen about her fight against antisemitism through education and bipartisan collaboration

"It's really something I find highly disturbing to me what is happening across the globe. What can we do to combat antisemitism?" Rosen said during our interview.

"Well, I can tell you that I am very proud to be the third Jewish woman in the United States Senate," Rosen said.

"But the combating antisemitism again this is not a single approach to fight hate. You have to think about what you can legislate on, what you can advocate for, ways you can help people collaborate and ways you can illuminate issues or advocate. And so on the legislative side, one of the first things we did was put my Never Again Education Act in where we funded through the National Holocaust Museum programs so they could create what I'll say plug and play programs for educators and speakers bureaus so you could get good quality Holocaust education in the classroom... They didn't have to create something for themselves. We had that funded. We got it funded again. That's really important," Rosen said.

Senator Rosen says we must stop hatred before it grows. She's also pushed for clearer identification and prosecution of antisemitic acts and for the Security Grant Program, which provides federal funding to help synagogues, churches and mosques strengthen security as threats against religious institutions increase.

