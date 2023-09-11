Section of Las Vegas highway to be renamed in honor of fallen Trooper Micah May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas highway will soon get a new name in honor of fallen Nevada State Police trooper Micah May.

May was killed in the line of duty in July 2021. He was deploying "stop sticks" when an armed carjacking suspect hit and killed him with a vehicle.

On Monday, the Nevada Department Of Transportation announced that Interstate 15 near West Sahara will be renamed in his honor.

NDOT officials said this is part of a new Honorary Highway Name program where one-mile sections of highway will be renamed in honor of first responders who lost their lives while conducting official business on the state network.

"Whether law enforcement, EMS workers or traffic responders such as NDOT or tow truck personnel, Nevada's first responders put their lives on the line every day with one goal: to help keep us all safe on Nevada highways," said NDOT Director Tracy Larking Thomason. "This program is another opportunity for Nevadans to recognize and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve us all.”

May is one of five first responders to receive the honor. The others include:



BENJAMIN MICHAEL JENKINS: U.S. 93 near the U.S. 93 Alternate junction, north of Ely, dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Benjamin Michael Jenkins who died by gunshot in March 2020

JACK LEE SPENCER, SR.: Interstate 80 approximately twenty miles east of Fernley, directly east of exit 65 Nightingale interchange, dedicated to Bureau of Indian Affairs Captain Jack Lee Spencer, Sr. who died in a vehicle crash in September 1998

CARLOS J. BORLAND: I-80 approximately one mile east of Lovelock, near where I-80 crosses over the Humboldt River, dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Carlos J. Borland who died by gunfire in December 1993

CREIGHTON TRAVIS SPENCER: I-80 approximately ten miles west of Elko, directly west of exit 292 Hunter interchange, dedicated to Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Creighton Travis Spencer who died in a vehicle crash in March 2001

The signs installed for Jack Lee Spencer, Sr. and Creighton Travis Spencer mark the first time that a Native American officer has been honored on Nevada’s state roadway network.