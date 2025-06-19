Second drowning incident in a week reported in Las Vegas as officials urge increased water safety measures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found dead in a backyard swimming pool in east Las Vegas today, marking the second drowning incident in the Las Vegas Valley in just one week.

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon at a home near Palma Vista Avenue and South Eastern. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident as a drowning, though the victim's official cause of death has not yet been released.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo reports the latest on recent drowning investigations in the valley

Second drowning in a week reported in Las Vegas as officials urge water safety

This tragedy follows a near-drowning incident last week at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, where a young girl was found unresponsive in a pool.

When officers arrived at the North Las Vegas scene, they found two people performing chest compressions on the child. She was rushed to UMC Trauma and remains in critical condition.

"My heart absolutely goes out to the family," said Megan Hannigan, who lives in the apartment complex.

Hannigan told me she had just pulled into the parking lot and was talking with a maintenance worker when she heard screams coming from the pool area.

"I turned to him and said, we have to get all these kids out of here. So we did," Hannigan said. "Yeah, those EMTs they worked fast and they tried to get her to the hospital as fast as possible."

According to LVMPD, officers responded to seven drownings across the valley last year. With temperatures rising, they're urging families to prioritize water safety.

"Around pools, secure gates, use life jackets, or flotation devices, but above all never stop supervising. It's a good idea for you and your kids to take swim classes and adults to be certified in performing CPR," said Luis Vidal, LVMPD Public Information Officer.

Tragedy can strike in an instant, which is why these safety reminders are crucial for keeping loved ones safe as summer approaches.

"I wish nothing but, you know, health and happiness for that little girl and that family," Hannigan said.



