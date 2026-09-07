Second Burning Man death reported over Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — We're learning of a second fatality at this year's Burning Man event in Black Rock City.

Craigh Mann, 60, was discovered dead at his campsite on Saturday, September 5, around 3pm.

No cause of death was revealed.

This incident follows another on Friday where another participant died after suffering from a medical emergency.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss," Burning Man Project said in a statement posted on their website. "The safety and well-being of our community and staff remain our highest priority."

Below are some 24 hour resources available to those taking part in Burning Man.

Black Rock Rangers provide peer support at Ranger HQ (6:30 & Esplanade) and at the Ranger Outposts behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.

Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team is available at ESD stations at 5:15 & Esplanade and behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.

The annual nine-day gathering is described as a temporary human-made metropolis demonstrating "community, art, and self-expression."