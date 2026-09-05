Man dies at Burning Man following 'medical emergency'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a fatal incident at Burning Man this year.

According to the Burning Man Project, a man in his mid-50s "experienced a medical emergency, immediately received lifesaving measures, and was transported to the onsite center for emergency care."

He was pronounced dead at the care center.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss." — Burning Man Project

Burning Man Project has provided the following resources available 24 hours a day for those at Black Rock City in need of support:



Black Rock Rangers provide peer support at Ranger HQ (6:30 & Esplanade) and at the Ranger Outposts behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.

provide peer support at Ranger HQ (6:30 & Esplanade) and at the Ranger Outposts behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas. Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team is available at ESD stations at 5:15 & Esplanade and behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.

The participant's death comes after an individual was found lying in a pool of blood in 2025, which we shared with you last August.