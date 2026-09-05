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Man dies at Burning Man following 'medical emergency'

BURNING MAN
Debra Reid/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece of the annual Burning Man festival north of Gerlach, Nev. Burning Man organizers are considering requiring attendees to prove they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 if they move forward with plans to hold this year's counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert. But they have backed off an earlier announcement that they'd already decided to make shots mandatory, and won't decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic will even take place. (AP Photo/Debra Reid, File)
BURNING MAN
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a fatal incident at Burning Man this year.

According to the Burning Man Project, a man in his mid-50s "experienced a medical emergency, immediately received lifesaving measures, and was transported to the onsite center for emergency care."

He was pronounced dead at the care center.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss." — Burning Man Project

Burning Man Project has provided the following resources available 24 hours a day for those at Black Rock City in need of support:

  • Black Rock Rangers provide peer support at Ranger HQ (6:30 & Esplanade) and at the Ranger Outposts behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.
  • Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team is available at ESD stations at 5:15 & Esplanade and behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas. 

The participant's death comes after an individual was found lying in a pool of blood in 2025, which we shared with you last August.

BURNING MAN

Crime

Man found dead in 'a pool of blood' at Burning Man festival

Stephanie Aceves

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