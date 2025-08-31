Man found dead in 'a pool of blood' at Burning Man festival, homicide investigation underway

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (KTNV) — A man was found dead on Saturday night at the Burning Man festival during the burning of the "Man."

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office were alerted of a man lying in a pool of blood at around 9:14 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities began investigating the scene. The process is still ongoing, and the portion of the "city" where the body was found will have a heavy police presence until the scene is released.

The identity of the victim is currently unknown.

Authorities say that the homicide appears to be a "singular crime" but all participants should remain vigilant.

Anyone with information is encouraged to relay information to Investigator Josh Nicholson through their dispatch at 775-273-2641, reference case #25-318.