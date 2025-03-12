Search for the new CCSD superintendent coming to a close

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The search for a new superintendent for the Clark County School District is entering its final stages, with just three candidates left vying for the position.

On Tuesday, district board members had the opportunity to ask each of the candidates pointed questions, further clarifying their vision and leadership strategies for CCSD, which has been facing ongoing challenges.

Finalists answer questions

On Tuesday night, the three finalists — Ben Shuldiner, Jhone Ebert, and Dr. Jesse Welsh — sat down for formal one-on-one interviews with the CCSD Board of Trustees.

The interviews followed a community forum held on Monday, where parents, students, and staff had the chance to voice their concerns and priorities for the district’s future.

This time, however, the focus shifted to leadership, strategic vision, and policy, as board members dug deeper into each candidate’s approach to addressing CCSD’s pressing issues.

The questions posed to the finalists were provided in advance, giving them time to prepare detailed responses.

Candidates share their visions

Each of the three candidates presented their strategies for tackling these challenges.



Ben Shuldiner , currently the superintendent of the Lansing School District in Michigan, emphasized the importance of strong community engagement and building a collaborative, student-centered approach to education.

, currently the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Nevada, focused on increasing teacher retention through professional development and improving the district’s overall work environment. Dr. Jesse Welsh, current CEO of Nevada State High School, proposed making CCSD a model for innovative teaching practices. He also emphasized the importance of supporting educators.

Community looking for change

Community members have expressed hope that the new superintendent will be someone who can address these challenges with effective leadership and transparency.

As the district moves toward its final decision, local parents and residents are hoping for a leader who can not only tackle immediate issues but also bring long-term improvements to the school system.

The Final Decision

The Board of Trustees is expected to make its final decision on the new superintendent on Thursday. This marks the culmination of a more than year-long search to find the right candidate to lead the largest school district in Nevada and one of the largest in the United States.

