LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Search and rescue teams responded to three separate incidents in less than a week near Las Vegas, raising concerns about hiker safety as summer heat approaches.

Helicopter crews hoisted a hiker with an injured ankle off Mount Charleston on Thursday. Crews also rescued two hikers suffering from heat exhaustion on Kraft Mountain on Monday. And crews used ropes to rescue a woman with a knee injury near Cathedral Rock last Saturday.

The recent string of rescues highlights the dangers of hiking unprepared.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett talks with hikers and officials about what to do to stay safe while hiking:

Search and rescue crews respond to 3 hiker emergencies near Las Vegas in less than a week

Mitchell Craig, an official at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said hikers need to plan ahead before hitting the trails.

"Plan ahead and prepare. Knowing how long you're gonna hike, also just telling a friend or a loved one your plans for the day," Craig said. "That can also go a long ways if you do get lost or become dehydrated."

Craig said staying prepared will help ensure a safe outdoor adventure as triple-digit temperatures are expected to return.

The biggest safety concern hikers at Red Rock Canyon talked about was ankle safety, because many trails can be slippery.

Experienced hiker Karen Kensek wears hiking boots for ankle support.

"His boots actually have more ankle support than the ones I currently have on," Kensek said. "But as you can see, the trails can be a little bit slippery."

Kensek said she also brings extra supplies for longer hikes.

"If we were going to go on a more serious hike, we'd put on our hiking boots, we'd have our backpacks with a lot of extra water in it, and probably snacks."

Communication is another critical safety tool. Hiker Joseph Pingree carries a walkie-talkie in case he loses cell service.

"If there's not cell phone service, we are both Ammis radio operators, and we will carry our little walkie-talkie with us," Pingree said. "Tell people where you're going."

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