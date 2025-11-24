Search and rescue crews combing desert west of Red Rock for missing 34-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The search for a missing 34-year-old man is ongoing in the desert west of Red Rock Canyon, local authorities confirm to Channel 13.

Eugene Gragg was last heard from on Sunday, Nov. 16, according to a missing persons bulletin shared by Red Rock Search and Rescue. Gragg is believed to be missing in the area of Lovell Canyon, officials noted.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a missing persons investigation into Gragg's disappearance was opened on Friday, Nov. 21 in the 1900 block of Lovell Canyon Road.

According to Red Rock Search & Rescue, Gragg was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Gragg is also said to have at least two tattoos: boxing gloves in the shape of a heart on the neck and a baby elephant on the shoulder.

Gragg's family and friends described the disappearance as "extremely out of character" in an email to Channel 13.

They say the last digital trace of Gragg was through a ping on the Find My Friends app at Rainbow Mountain Wilderness Preserve, west of Las Vegas.

Gragg, who resides in New York City, works remotely for a tech company in the Bay Area, friends and family noted. They claim Gragg had no known plans to travel to the Las Vegas area and no known mental health concerns that would account for a sudden disappearance.

Family and friends of Gragg are said to be working with search teams in Nevada. They're putting out a call for information from anyone who may have seen Gragg in the Rainbow Mountain or Red Rock area last week.

Anyone with information that could help the search is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111.