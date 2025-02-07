Search and rescue crew helps rescue hiker injured in fall at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An injured climber was airlifted from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area after taking a fall on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Search and Rescue team aided the fallen climber near White Rock, the agency wrote in a social media post about the rescue.

Officials say the climber fell and couldn't move because of a back injury. The search and rescue team was called after Bureau of Land Management rangers and Clark County Fire Department crews hiked to the climber and determined they wouldn't be able to get them out safely on foot.

LVMPD SAR Photos show the rescue of a climber who fell in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Feb. 5, 2025.

A police helicopter dropped three search and rescue officers at the site, the post states. The officers helped other rescue crews get the climber on a litter and move them through a boulder field to a spot where the helicopter could pick them up.

The helicopter transported the climber to the Red Rock Overlook, where an ambulance picked them up to take them to an area hospital.