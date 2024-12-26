Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue save two climbers in Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Christmas Day, Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue rescued two climbers in Pine Creek at around 7 a.m., according to the Friends of Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue Facebook group.

The climbers were on "Olive Oil" on Christmas Eve and couldn't continue due to a storm passing through.

Because of the high winds, the search and rescue was unable to get to the climbers.

When conditions improved the following morning, the two climbers were rescued and transported to the BLM Fire Station helipad.

No one was injured.

