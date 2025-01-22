Red Rock climber dies in accidental fall amid multiple search and rescues

RED ROCK (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a climber is dead after falling from a climbing route in Red Rock.

On Saturday, LVMPD said their Search and Rescue (SAR) teams responded to two rescue situations in Pine Creek Canyon.

The first one was around 2:50 p.m. at the Cat in the Hat climbing route. LVMPD SAR said four climbers got their rope stuck while rappelling down the route. Two SAR climb volunteers and an officer responded to the rescue and safely rescued the stuck climbers with no injuries.

LVMPD SAR said around 5:30 p.m., another rescue call came in while they were still conducting the first one. They received a call that a climber had fallen at the Community Pillar climbing route across the canyon.

SAR said they responded with an air unit, but the climber died at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the deceased climber as 30-year-old Micah Manalese, ruling her death as an accident.

A partner who was climbing with Manalese was not injured, according to authorities.