SCOTUS overturning Roe draws mixed reaction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People across the valley are still processing the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some are uncertain about the future with others seeing the change they wanted.

“It was just so much anger and frustration. I was just shaking with anger.”

Pro-choice protestors decrying the supreme court ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Among those attending was Christen who only wanted to give her first name. She gave her story saying she got an abortion when her pregnancy threatened her life.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make as it was a wanted pregnancy, so you go through all the stages of grieving and just dealing with that emotionally,” she said.

Christen says the decision on getting an abortion was her and her doctors alone. She says this should be a right for anyone put in that position.

“I think that it’s so complex for so many different women. There are different situations. There are medical terminations,” she said.

“Women should know what the choices they’re making.”

Melissa Clement, director of Nevada Right to Life welcomed the high court’s decision saying the laws on abortion should be left to the states.

"The Supreme Court has finally realized there's no right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution,” she said.

She says this will enable pro-life legislation to be passed in other states. In Nevada, abortion is codified into state law up to 24 weeks after voters approved the measure in 1990. Clement acknowledges the law and is looking at measures at the margins.

“Viewing an ultrasound beforehand. The opportunity to view an ultrasound for a woman considering an abortion is the least every woman should have,” Clement said.

Christen says she’s grateful for roe to be codified into Nevada law but says the fight is not over.

“I just think we work for the people who are not as lucky as we are in Nevada, and we fight for the other states.”

Changing abortions law in Nevada would face major hurdles requiring voters to approve such a change over two election cycles.