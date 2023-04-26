School restorative justice bills heading to state Senate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two bills that could change restorative justice policies in schools are heading to the state Senate.

Restorative justice prioritizes rehabilitation over punishment.

Assembly Bill 285 and Assembly Bill 330 both passed the Assembly on Tuesday with 38 yeas and 4 nays.

Under existing law, the board of trustees at each school district is required to establish a restorative justice plan with steps schools take before removing a student from the classroom or school premises.

A.B. 285 would change the requirement and have schools establish a progressive discipline plan. It would also authorize schools to suspend or expel students who sell or distribute controlled substances or commit acts of violence.

Based on the bill, this would apply to students who are at least six years old, and the suspension or expulsion would be reviewed by the superintendent.

A.B. 330, proposed by Gov. Joe Lombardo, would put similar measures in place — but it would apply to charter and private schools.

The Clark County Education Association have voiced concerns in the past over current restorative justice laws in place at the Clark County School District. The union representing Clark County School District educators has expressed support of both bills.

"There was a time when educators were able to immediately remove a student from school if they engaged in battery against staff that causes bodily harm," Clark County Education Association president Marie Neisess said in a statement last April. "In 2019, laws were passed that removed the school district from expelling a student for the violent behavior or battery that causes bodily injury. It was replaced with an unfunded law called 'restorative justice.'"

Under restorative justice, the only reason a student could be expelled was for weapons — not for fights, and not even for attacking a staff member.

Last April, the Clark County School District had to revise its expulsion policies, acknowledging an escalation in violence.

The district has also closed two of its behavioral schools.

The district said it's doubling down to increase staff and professional development, and that violence will not be tolerated at Clark County schools or against students or staff.