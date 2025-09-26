School board meeting draws crowd over teacher removals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of community members packed the Clark County School Board meeting Thursday night as controversy continues over several educators removed from their classrooms for comments made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The meeting drew a standing-room-only crowd, with many attendees wearing shirts and pins in support of the late Charlie Kirk. Trustee Lorena Biassotti was among those who wore a shirt with Kirk on it and a religious quote.



Several teachers were removed from classrooms earlier this month for voicing their opinions online following the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Some of those posts sparked complaints and raised concerns from parents and other community members.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Jhone Bert issued a statement condemning political violence and said those teachers are not assigned to a classroom while CCSD reviews the incidents.

While the trustees did not have an item on the agenda to discuss the comments that were made, dozens of people took to the podium. Some protested the district's decision, while others demanded stronger accountability.

"Free speech is protected under the 1st amendment. If we penalize teachers for exercising their right, we are undermining one of the core principles of our democracy, which as we all know, is presently, willfully, under attack," one speaker said.

"I urge the board to reinstate the teachers targeted for expressing their opinions," another speaker said.

Other community members took a different stance.

"These teachers and sadly others have made it abundantly clear they are not fit to be in the classroom. As of Monday, my son was unenrolled from CCSD," one parent said.

"When you speak and you have an impression and an influence with younger children you must be held accountable. Unfortunately, freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequence," another speaker said.

Questions remain about the removal of these teachers. We are working to get answers to those questions and will provide updates as soon as responses are available.

