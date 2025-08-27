Scattered storms bring relief to Southern Nevada; temperatures below 100 for first time since July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've had our fair share of active weather in the Las Vegas valley this week, and it's not expected to let up for at least the next few days.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory and a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Clark County, and we saw a burst of rainfall in the Henderson area.

Watch Geneva Zoltek break down the rain totals and monsoon impact in Southern Nevada:

Tracking spotty storms in Southern Nevada this week

Las Vegas has also cooled down quite a bit. We hit a high temperature of just 92 degrees on Monday — the first time our high temperature was below 100 degrees since July 24.

You may be wondering how much rain we have actually seen in the valley over the past few days. So far, just a trace of rain at the airport, about a quarter-inch in Henderson and the Southern Highlands.

On the heavier side, more than an inch has fallen in Indian Springs. And on the lighter side, the Summerlin area has seen less than a 10th of an inch.

It hasn't just been here in Southern Nevada, but throughout the desert southwest. In fact, our neighbors in Arizona got quite the sight when they experienced a large dust storm — called a haboob — on Monday.

WATCH the massive wall of dust that rolled through Phoenix this week:

See the massive dust storm that killed power, grounded flights in Phoenix area

The wall of dust rolled through the Phoenix metropolitan area, darkening the sky, knocking out power and grounding flights.

The Channel 13 weather team is keeping tabs on developing storms to help you stay weather aware.

We'll keep you updated on air and online, and you can always track radar and find active weather alerts on ktnv.com/weather.