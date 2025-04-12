LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a lot of tariff talk in the headlines of late, scammers are trying to cash in with a new phishing scheme.

You need to be on guard because cybersecurity experts are warning about fake messages demanding payment for President Donald Trump's tariffs.

These scams claim to be from government agencies and include links with urgent demands for immediate payment.

Here's what you need to know so you don't fall victim:

Scammers are using tariff uncertainty to try to steal your money. Here's what to know

Individual Americans don't pay tariffs directly; they're paid by the companies importing goods from other countries.

If you receive an email or a text message claiming you owe a "tariff fee," it's a scam!

Experts warn you to never click on unfamiliar links, even if they appear to come from federal agencies or look like official government websites.