LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you receive a call saying you owe thousands for missing jury duty, it's probably a scam.

Clark County Jury Commissioner Mariah Witt tells me the scam has gone into overdrive. They say the scammers have gotten aggressive and sophisticated in their approach, asking for massive amounts of money.

VIDEO: Listen to a local jury commissioner about jury scams

Think you owe money for missing jury duty? It’s likely a scam!

"They're increasing their methodology. They're very convincing. They use the names of real judges. They use the addresses of real courthouses... It's just, they're very convincing," said Witt. "The latest scam is telling them that they need to submit $8,500 bail against that $17,000 bench warrant to keep them from being put in jail. And then they say they will meet them on the courthouse steps. That's something else we would never do."

Here are some things you should know to protect yourself: