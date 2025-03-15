Think you owe money for missing jury duty? It’s likely a scam!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you receive a call saying you owe thousands for missing jury duty, it's probably a scam.
Clark County Jury Commissioner Mariah Witt tells me the scam has gone into overdrive. They say the scammers have gotten aggressive and sophisticated in their approach, asking for massive amounts of money.
VIDEO: Listen to a local jury commissioner about jury scams
"They're increasing their methodology. They're very convincing. They use the names of real judges. They use the addresses of real courthouses... It's just, they're very convincing," said Witt. "The latest scam is telling them that they need to submit $8,500 bail against that $17,000 bench warrant to keep them from being put in jail. And then they say they will meet them on the courthouse steps. That's something else we would never do."
Here are some things you should know to protect yourself:
- The court or law enforcement will not call you to make a payment for a warrant for missing jury duty.
- Court personnel will not ask you to meet them at the courthouse steps to make a payment of any kind.
- Official representatives of the court will not call you to solicit money.
- The court will never call, email or text to get personal information like a social security number.
- Those who receive calls or emails asking for money or a pre-paid credit card should not respond and contact the Attorney General's office or the Metro Financial Crimes Unit.
- The court does want you to respond to an official jury summons if received in the mail.