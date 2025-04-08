LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another roller coaster on Wall Street is stoking fears of a recession.

Experts say markets around the world tumbled earlier today over concerns that President Trump's sweeping tariffs might upend the global economy and impact economic growth.

VIDEO: Channel 13's Tricia Keans speaks to a financial advisor about stock amid Trump's sweeping tariffs

Financial advisor says there may be opportunity amid stock market turmoil

I asked Russell Price from UBS Financial Services what this turbulent ride means for those invested in the stock market with 401Ks and Roth IRAs.

Tricia Kean: While this is certainly concerning for people who are on fixed incomes and relying on their IRAs, for other people who are younger, this is a great opportunity to make money if you have extra money.

Russell Price: If you have cash, I think it's a very good time to consider to put into the market. If you have the right time frame, if you have had a diversified portfolio where you have international investments, those have held up pretty well. Bonds we've seen interest rates go down in the last 30 days that would offer an opportunity to sell bonds at a gain and go into more risky assets like the broader index market like the S&P 500.

Price says he does see more turbulent times on Wall Street in the next month to 60 days. He says fundamentally though, we have a strong economy and price believes we will come out of this strong.