Scale The STRAT: Take on 1,455 steps to support the American Lung Association

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday, more than 700 climbers will tackle the 1,455-step Fight For Air stair climb at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower in support of the American Lung Association.

The event, Scale The STRAT, has already raised $215,000 and counting, with all proceeds supporting lung health research, education and advocacy.

Climbers will ascend 108 floors, with participants ranging from elite athletes to those with personal ties to lung disease.

"I climb for all the dads and moms out there who might suspect they have an issue," said Chrystal Watters, a seven-time participant in the event.

I lost my dad to lung cancer five years ago. Early detection and intervention are key and that's why I keep coming back.

Lung cancer is a devastating issue, with someone in the U.S. being diagnosed every two minutes.

For me, the pain of this disease is personal.

"Lung cancer took my grandmother from us. Her fight with the disease fuels my passion for this event. Emceeing Scale The STRAT feels like a full-circle moment—it's my way of honoring her while helping make a difference for those still fighting."

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with elite climbers, followed by staggered starts for other participants at 8 a.m. Climbers are expected to finish by noon, with an awards ceremony at PT’s Wings & Sports.

Deborah Thompson, the executive director of the ALA in Nevada, stressed the importance of early detection.

Lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths in America, but if caught early, there are treatments available. We advocate for lung screenings, especially for those with a history of smoking or lung disease in their family.

For first-time climbers, Watters shared a piece of advice: “Pace yourself in the beginning. It’s easy to get excited, but slowing down early on helps you avoid burnout." She added that avoiding stops is key to success.

“If you don’t stop, it’s easier to make it to the top.”

The camaraderie among participants is a hallmark of the event. "It’s not just about the 1,455 steps; it’s about the community coming together for a great cause," said Skylar Dice, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The STRAT.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Nevada, a longtime sponsor, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, which donates its Tower for the event, have supported the climb since its inception.

"It’s amazing to be part of something so unique and meaningful," Dice said.

Although online registration has closed, climbers can still register in person at The STRAT on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on Sunday morning before the event. All registration and fundraising donations must be completed before entering the stairwell.

The event is more than a physical challenge—it's a community united in raising funds and awareness for lung health.

Take a look at Channel 13's past two years covering Scale the STRAT:

