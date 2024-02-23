Hundreds set to Scale The STRAT to support the American Lung Association

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Sunday, hundreds of participants will climb to the top of The STRAT to show their support for the American Lung Association in Nevada.

The challenge involves climbing 108 levels and a 1,455-step stairway at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower in Las Vegas.

"Scale The STRAT" is the association’s largest annual fundraiser and goes towards education, advocacy, and research efforts.

Chrysta Watters, a participant, shares her personal connection to the cause. She said she lost her father to lung cancer in 2019 and watched her mother, a non-smoker, battle COPD.

“Lung disease affects all of us," Watters said. "I don’t think any one of us is untouched by it or at least someone we love.”

The Scale The STRAT event is set for Sunday morning. Online registration is now closed. However, interested individuals can still sign up during packet pick-up or on the day of the climb, with registration priced at $35 per climber, plus a $200 fundraising minimum.