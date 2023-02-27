Over 600 participants 'Scale the STRAT' with one completing 108 flights of stairs in under 7 minutes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over 600 participants came to support the American Lung Association on Sunday's "Scale the STRAT" event.

The goal for the stair climbers was to tackle 108 floors of the STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod. There are 1,455 steps in total.

The climb was meant to raise funds to the American Lung Association. From the event, climbers and supporters raised over $240,000. This helps the association's mission of healthy lungs and clean air.

One participant, 28-year-old Soh Wai Ching completed the climb in 6 minutes and 46 seconds. Soh Wai Ching is from Malaysia, and he is also currently the #1 ranked towerrunner in the world by the Towerrunning World Association. Last year, he also participated in the Scale the STRAT 2022 event where he completed the climb in 6 minutes and 57 seconds.

Soh Wai Ching's completed time ties him with The STRAT course record set in 2020 by Alexis Trujillo from Mexico.

Officials said the fundraising continues until March 15, 2023. More information can be found here.