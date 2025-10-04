LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the government shutdown entered its third day, a top Republican leader said there's nothing to negotiate with Democrats, who have blocked a budget resolution in the Senate that could restart federal operations.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who has broken with her party and voted to reopen the government, said the health care issue that sparked the crisis cannot be ignored.

Same votes, same outcome: Shutdown enters day 3

The Senate voted again on Friday on two resolutions to reopen the government, both of which failed to reach the 60-vote threshold required to proceed. Until they do, the government will remain mostly closed, with workers deemed essential laboring without pay.

And the White House released data showing what it says will be the impacts to the states, predicting a rise in unemployment, a drop in discretionary spending and the loss of benefits under nutrition programs for the poor.

Congressman Mark Amodei, R-Nev., joined a conference call from Washington, D.C. on Friday with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn. Emmer wasted no time in laying blame for the shutdown at Democrats' feet.

"This is Chuck Schumer's shutdown," Emmer said at one point. "This is a very serious thing they [Democrats] have done to the American people."

When asked about Democratic demands to undo cuts to Medicaid programs in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and extend subsidies for health insurance in the Affordable Care Act, Emmer said it was a non-starter.

"We've done our job. There is nothing to negotiate," he said.

The House on Sept. 19 narrowly passed a continuing resolution to keep the government open at current spending levels, with Democrats in opposition. In the Senate, however, Republicans have repeatedly failed to convince enough Democrats to overcome a filibuster, which requires 60 votes.

For his part, Amodei said Democratic demands will cost $1.5 trillion, money that the government does not have, and an amount that would be added to the nearly $38 trillion national debt.

"Is the federal government a health insurance company with the Defense Department attached?" Amodei asked.

Amodei acknowledged that Congress has failed to address the health-care issue, but said that it couldn't be done now, while the government is closed.

"That's like saying I've got no gas in the tank of my car, and the solution is, I'm going to buy a Corvette," he said.

Still, he said, there is room to negotiate between now and the end of the year, negotiations that won't proceed until the government reopens.

Meanwhile, Cortez Masto continued to find herself in an odd position, criticized by the left and praised by Republicans for her votes in favor of the House budget resolution. She was joined by Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and Angus King, the Maine independent.

She said her vote has been consistent with her stance against any government shutdowns.

"I've been pretty consistent here. I don't support a government shutdown," she said. "I think, from my perspective and what I know in Nevada, it would harm too many people."

Not only will federal workers deemed non-essential be furloughed (and, possibly, fired permanently) from their jobs, but the state has more than 3,000 independent contractors who also stand to lose incomes. And some government employees — including air traffic controllers, TSA agents, and others — will have to report to work but not get paid until the shutdown ends.

"That's why, for me, a shutdown is not the answer to still fighting for decreasing these costs and addressing the health care crisis," she said. "I don't, I can't see the benefit of swapping really the pain and harm of some Americans to benefit others. I think our goal here in Congress is to work together. Do our jobs. Be appropriators, keep the government open and how do we work on behalf of all the Americans across this country."

And that may be the key to resolving the dispute, Cortez Masto says, because people in both red states and blue states have come to rely on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance.

"This is how I always approach my colleagues on the other side of the aisle: I find where we have common ground in both of our states, and then work from there," she said. "And I will tell you those Affordable Care Act subsidies, they are essential, not just for blue states. They are essential for red states."

The Senate will not be in session over the weekend, but will meet again on Monday.