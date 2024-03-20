RTC bus drivers vote to approve new labor deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The union for Regional Transportation Commission bus drivers voted to accept a new labor contract Tuesday.

Terry Richards, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1637, which represents bus drivers and mechanics, confirmed to Channel 13 that Tuesday's vote passed with 363 members of the union voting for it.

A total of 153 members voted against the measure, which ratifies a new three-year labor deal.

Richards says a lowering of the needed service years to reach the top pay scale was an important part of the contract.

She says the new contract will require only six years on the job to qualify for the top pay bracket. Previously, it was nine years.

"We're glad people came together to get this done," Richards said during a phone interview Tuesday night.

Last month, union members voted against ratifying a previous contract which was tentatively agreed to.

The union represents close to 1,200 drivers and mechanics in Southern Nevada.

