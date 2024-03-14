Watch Now
Union members set to vote on new RTC bus driver labor deal

Posted at 6:05 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 21:05:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vote to possibly ratify a new labor deal for Regional Transportation Commission bus drivers and mechanics could come as soon as next week.

A spokesman for Transdev, the company that contracts to run the RTC's bus lines in Las Vegas, says a "tentative deal" for a new three-year labor contract has been agreed upon.

But to go into effect, it will have to be approved by members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1637.

A vote could come Tuesday, according to a Channel 13 source with knowledge of the situation.

Last month, union members voted against ratifying a previous contract which was tentatively agreed to previously.

The union represents close to 1,200 drivers and mechanics.

Bus drivers and a Transdev employee declined to comment to Channel 13 on the matter.

On Tuesday, a Bill Marion, a public relations professional with Purdue Marion & Associates, said negotiations leading to the tentative agreement were "very positive."

Details of the new deal have not been released.

