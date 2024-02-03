RTC and union come to tentative agreement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A potential bus strike could be avoided in Southern Nevada. On Saturday, Transdev and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1637, a union for Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus drivers, announced they have reached a tentative agreement on their collective bargaining agreement.

"We thank the members of the ATU for their service to the community and are pleased to shift focus on moving passengers safely and reliably throughout Las Vegas - including this coming week as all eyes are on us with the upcoming Super Bowl." Ron Bushman, Regional Vice President, Transdev

In a press release, the ATU said both parties bargained professionally and in good faith for the past several months to reach the agreement.

"We are very pleased with the outcome and are excited to present the final offer to our membership." Terry Richards, ATU

According to ATU officials, the next step is union members will be able to vote on ratifying the contract. They add that specific contract details are not being shared so that the union membership has a chance to review the details fully prior to the ratification vote.