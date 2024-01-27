'It would be pretty bad': Possible RTC bus driver strike looms as union members give green light

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The threat of a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus driver strike loomed large Friday as riders in Las Vegas talked about the possibility.

"It would be pretty bad," said Major Castleberry, a Las Vegas resident who was waiting for the RTC's 104 bus at Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard early Friday afternoon.

A few hours before that, it was announced that members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1637, the union for RTC bus drivers and mechanics, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

Out of just over 600 votes cast, only a handful opposed the authorization.

It means that union leaders can set a strike day at any time, though no date was set as of Friday evening.

While waiting for his bus Friday, Lee Kruckenberg of Las Vegas said he's not looking forward to the possibility of a driver strike.

"That's going to be a real detrimental thing to a lot of people in the community," Kruckenberg said.

The RTC's operations are run by a private firm called Transdev. A representative of the public relations firm that handles inquiries for Transdev sent Channel 13 a statement, reading, in part:

"As of today, Transdev remains at the table bargaining in good faith with our partners at ATU."

The statement also referenced what Transdev referred to as a "transition agreement," which requires a 30-day notice of any strike action.

Union president Terry Richards declined to comment on the statement when reached by Channel 13 on Friday.