RTC bus drivers' union reaches tentative agreement after months of threats of a strike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After months of negotiation and threats of a strike, the bus drivers have a deal, Trans-Dev spokesman Bill Marion confirms to Channel 13.

On Tuesday evening, a tentative agreement was finally announced between the RTC bus drivers' union and Trans-Dev—the company that operates the Regional Transportation Commission.

There are no additional details on specifics of that tentative agreement as of 5:30 p.m. on March 12, and the union members will vote to ratify the contract at a later date.

We previously reported on the possible impacts of a strike would have on riders and the community with reporter Bryan Horwath.