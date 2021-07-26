RTC bus crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bus belonging to the Regional Transportation Commission has crashed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Circus Circus.

#FASTALERT 7:25 AM, Jul 26 2021

Crash Las Vegas Blvd SB At Circus Circus Dr

Las Vegas Blvd SB blocked

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 26, 2021

The southbound lanes are currently closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

