RTC bus crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 11:27:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bus belonging to the Regional Transportation Commission has crashed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Circus Circus.

The southbound lanes are currently closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

