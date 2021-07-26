RTC bus crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bus belonging to the Regional Transportation Commission has crashed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Circus Circus.
#FASTALERT 7:25 AM, Jul 26 2021— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 26, 2021
Crash Las Vegas Blvd SB At Circus Circus Dr
Las Vegas Blvd SB blocked
Use other routes
The southbound lanes are currently closed. Drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
********************
WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News
Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages
SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox
Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV