Robotic drone dogs powered by artificial intelligence aim to provide new security in crowded Las Vegas areas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Companies around the world are relying on artificial intelligence to provide added security in crowded places, including the Las Vegas Valley.

One new tool is a four-legged robotic drone dog. Thousands of robotic drone dogs are deployed around the country to provide an extra layer of security in high-volume areas.

WATCH| Meet the four-legged drone dog meant to increase security for indoor and outdoor spaces

Robotic drone dogs powered by AI aim to provide new security in crowded Las Vegas areas

The robots all have names, including one named Dan that operates on the Las Vegas Strip. The machines do not get tired, do not need coffee breaks, and do not get scared in dangerous situations.

Kurt George, the vice president of Asylon Robotics, showcased the robotic drone dog at the International Security Conference. He demonstrated how the machines can keep high-volume areas safe and said the company wants the robots embedded in local spots.

"His eyes and ears all being back to a security center where we have operators working 24/7 that are seeing what the dog sees," George said.

The robots are designed to provide perimeter security for indoor and outdoor spaces, such as Allegiant Stadium, Harry Reid International Airport, music festivals, and the Strip. They work alongside human security teams and act like a moving camera with eyes and ears on the ground. The robots can walk around on their own, or a human can take control.

"Not a scary robot like in Terminator or AI, but what it does is it secures facilities and just keeps people from being where they're not supposed to be. We like to say it protects the people from the property and it protects the property from the people," George said.

Tourists visiting Las Vegas say the technology looks like something out of this world. Fred and Amy Kosier, who are visiting from Wisconsin, said the robot seems like a good way to keep civilians and law enforcement safe.

"This is kind of wild. This is a very futuristic," Fred Kosier said.

"I would feel safe if, if it was walking around," Amy Kosier said.

Asylon Robotics expects to roll out more of the robots every month. The company says the partnership between people and artificial intelligence will only continue to grow.

"AI not only is going to be able to detect abnormalities like that's going to go in or detect threats, and then AI at that point again with human direction will be able to say call the police, call on-site security," George said.

Over the next 10 to 15 years, the company says the technology will become even more advanced, keeping people out of harm's way during dangerous situations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

