Rob Telles and his new attorney hope evidence from bribery investigation will prove he didn't kill reporter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Clark County elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German is ready to go to trial next month but said he needs a critical piece of evidence.

With his new attorney, Robert Draskovich, Telles is arguing to get that evidence which he hopes could prove he was somewhere else at the time of German’s murder.

Draskovich started representing Telles this month and filed a motion for evidence related to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department bribery investigation.

“The state has denied his prior request to have that file turned over,” Draskovich said.

The motion argues Metro detectives were using electronic surveillance and tracking Telles’ cell phone during the investigation, which was ongoing at the time of German’s murder.

Draskovich said the bribery investigation began after Metro got a tip that Telles was allegedly exchanging cash for sellable properties. According to the motion, the evidence Metro generated will be “extremely relevant” to establish Telles’ location and whereabouts leading up to and after German’s murder.

“I believe it is necessary for us to go through the investigation, specifically the surveillance logs, to see if he was being surveilled at the time in question,” Draskovich said.

There have been many twists and turns in Telles’ case.

The former Clark County public administrator was representing himself in his criminal proceedings. Telles made many arguments on his behalf ranging from Metro framing him, to accusing Judge Michelle Leavitt of "deep-seated bias." He tried to have Leavitt removed from his case twice.

“My client is obviously entitled to his own opinion concerning a judge’s bias or lack thereof,” said Draskovich. “However, I was not involved and I will not be involved.”

Draskovich said his main focus is to identify and review all evidence and present a strategic defense.

Currently, Draskovich said the Review-Journal is reviewing German’s devices, which he believes will also reveal more about possible suspects in the case.

Telles is facing charges that include open murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 21.