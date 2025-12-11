Road rage victim on Interstate 95 reunites with life-saving Mercy Air crew

Carmen Losito will never forget March 11 — the day a routine work drive in his 18-wheeler turned into a fight for survival when he was shot in the chest during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 near Pahrump.

"And all of a sudden you get shot through the side of your truck," Losito said. "It was crazy. And still to this day, it's crazy to even think about."

On Wednesday, Losito experienced what he called "one of the best days of my whole entire life" when he reunited face-to-face with the Mercy Air crew who rushed to his side, stabilized him and flew him to UMC's Level I Trauma Center.

"Just to see the people that got you from where you were to where you are now, that made that effort to save your life," Losito said.

The emotional reunion comes as Southern Nevada continues to grapple with rising road fatalities and increasingly dangerous driving conditions.

"And I saw the blood, and I go, oh, you'd been shot," Losito recalled of the terrifying moment.

As someone who spends his days on the road, Losito has witnessed firsthand how road rage incidents have escalated.

"They're getting eight million times worse, and that's probably not even an overage on that," Losito said. "Every day you go out, it doesn't matter what you do. If you're in the wrong place at someone's wrong time, they're gonna take it out on you because you're in their way."

Despite his traumatic experience, Losito's message focuses on awareness and accountability rather than fear.

"Just keep it together out there. You know it's not worth it. As we saw last week, it's not worth it," Losito said. "Give yourself extra time if you need it."

