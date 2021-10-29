Road closures in effect as Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the southeast part of the valley.

As of 7:30 p.m., Boulder Highway is closed between Harmon and Tropicana avenues.

Witnesses told police that someone was running across the street outside of a marked crosswalk before they were hit by a vehicle.

That person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where police say they have since died. Their identity and cause of death will be released at a later time by the coroner's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

