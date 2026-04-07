LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rising transportation costs are driving up grocery bills in Las Vegas, with local butchers seeing meat prices increase by $3 per pound.

For families, that price jump means more than sticker shock. Buying 10 pounds of meat a week could cost an extra $1,560 a year, pulling money directly out of household budgets.

WATCH| Abel Garcia talks to the owner of Featherblade Butchery about the rise in meat prices

Rising transportation costs drive up Las Vegas meat prices

"A $3 per pound increase... yeah, nearly across the board," Martin Kirrane said.

Kirrane owns Featherblade Butchery, where the day starts early with sharpening blades, weighing cuts, and wrapping orders. Behind the counter, the conversation is less about flavor and more about figures.

"We're seeing, because everything in the US has to move, right? So we're seeing at least 10, 15, some places 20%, depending on where it's coming from," Kirrane said.

According to AAA fuel price data, Nevada gas prices are consistently among the highest in the country, typically running 15% to 25% above the national average. The Nevada Department of Transportation reports that the state relies heavily on long-distance trucking for goods. Furthermore, transportation industry data shows that refrigerated shipping adds additional costs due to specialized equipment and energy requirements.

Kirrane calls Las Vegas an island in the desert, noting that nearly everything has to be brought in from out of state.

"An island in the desert, so nearly everything has to be brought in. And the nearest — like, if you're talking California — 3 or 4 hour drive, and it really adds up. These trucks... we're gonna see milk, bread, meat especially... staples of a home's groceries — it's gonna go up," Kirrane said.

The rising costs are impacting all levels of the grocery industry.

"I think that we're looking at some sort of increase across whether you're a premium shop like ours, like a free range pasture raised, or, you know, the other supermarkets — they have the same problem that we have. And we're gonna see it," Kirrane said.

For small business owners, managing these fluctuating costs is a constant challenge.

"We don't mind a little bit, but 8, 9% is not good — that's a lot. Some weeks we break even, it's a daily daily struggle — we check prices every morning," Kirrane said.

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