Rising gas prices and shipping costs force Las Vegas restaurant Firefly to raise prices for customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nationwide, gas prices have been climbing sharply, fueled in part by unrest in the Middle East and disruptions to the global supply chain.

Here in Las Vegas, where nearly everything consumed has to be transported in, those rising costs are hitting local businesses hard.

WATCH | Rising gas prices force Las Vegas restaurant Firefly to raise prices

Rising gas prices force Las Vegas restaurant Firefly to raise prices

I sat down with John Simmons, owner of Firefly, to talk about why he is having to raise prices and what that means for his customers. Inside Firefly, tickets stream into the kitchen, cooks work the line, and plates head out to the dining room — a rhythm Simmons has seen for 23 years.

Simmons said business has been good, but lately, keeping it running has gotten tougher.

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"It’s been quite challenging, especially lately since the war started. Our purveyors usually add a fuel surcharge to the bottom of the bill… and I’m seeing those come back, I am seeing those come back," Simmons said.

He said those fuel surcharges, tied directly to rising gas costs, are now adding up and pushing his expenses higher than before.

"It’s gonna add 5 or 10% onto the cost of goods. And here in Vegas, not only are all our products brought in — but so are our customers on planes, and airfares are going up too," Simmons said.

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That combination means menu prices have to rise, increasing costs last month.

"Probably 4 or 5%, maybe 50 cents onto half the menu. But if you have to do that two or three times a year, it starts to have a cumulative effect," Simmons said.

Even with those increases, Simmons said he tries to keep his prices far cheaper than many restaurants on the Strip, with most of the menu still under $15.

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It is not just rising costs. Simmons said fewer tourists and convention-goers are changing the landscape for all Las Vegas eateries.

"Probably about 50/50 locals and visitors — we’ve had locals coming here for over two decades. That stabilizes things," Simmons said.

"First of all, thank you… I’m absorbing as many costs as I can. I believe once the war is over, things will stabilize," Simmons said.

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High prices are stretching budgets thin, and the Good Morning Las Vegas team wants to hear how it is impacting the community. Viewers can share their thoughts, concerns, and story ideas at the next "Let's Talk" event. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon next Tuesday, March 31, at Mothership Coffee in Henderson.

Click here for more information on our upcoming "Let's Talk" event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.