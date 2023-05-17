Resorts World preparing for two-year anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World is getting ready to celebrate its second anniversary.

Genting Group, which is based in Malaysia, bought the land for Resorts World in 2013 and announced plans for an Asian-themed resort. Construction began in May 2015 and cost an estimated $4.3 billion. The casino officially opened its doors on June 24, 2021 and marked the first time a resort had been built on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade.

PHOTOS: Opening night for Resorts World

“This is a very proud moment for Genting and our Resorts World Las Vegas family as we are honored to officially open our doors,” Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas, said at the time. “This spectacular resort was designed to usher in a new era of hospitality in Las Vegas with unsurpassed dining and entertainment, an array of luxury hotel accommodations, and new-age technology. We are excited to finally be able to present this resort to the world and officially welcome guests to experience our exceptional amenities firsthand. We are grateful for all of the support we received during our opening and truly hope our community and visitors enjoy all of the hard work that went into creating this incredible property.”

To celebrate their two-year anniversary, casino officials said they're planning activations across the resort from June 21 through June 25. County superstar Carrie Underwood will be performing at the Resorts World Theatre, which she helped open as the first musician to perform in the venue on December 1, 2021.

World-famous DJs including Jonas Blue, Tiesto, DJ Snake, Audien, Kaskade, and RL Grime are scheduled to hit the stage at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub. There will also be food and drink specials and new menu items at some of the resort's restaurants.