Resorts World Las Vegas opening its doors to the public today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The most-anticipated opening on the Las Vegas Strip is finally happening today.

Resorts World Las Vegas will open its doors to the public at 11 p.m.

TECHNOLOGY

The new resort is already making a name for itself as the most technologically savvy hotel-casino in town and possibly in the world.

RELATED: Resorts World Las Vegas: What you need to know

The massive video display on the outside of the property is 100,000 square feet and has more than 3,000 individual LED panels that can project content like commercials and live broadcasts.

But the tech goes beyond that display.

The hotel-casino is also offering a check-in app and mobile key experience.

PHOTOS: RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS (BEFORE THE OPENING)

Additionally, the property teamed up with GrubHub to make sure that its guests have access to food and other items at their convenience inside of the resort.

The new hotel-casino has also provided thousands of jobs in construction over the past few years and is providing thousands more now with its opening.

The resort said it was looking to fill 6,000 positions before its opening.

And, its opening is also benefiting other businesses in the area like El Dorado Cantina.

FOOD

Speaking of food, there are more than 40 food and beverage options to choose from at Resorts World.

The options are endless, including Latin, Italian, Mediterranean and more.

And the way some restaurants were brought to the property is pretty interesting.

Dedet de la Fuente is called the Lechon Diva of Pepita’s Kitchen. She is known around the world for her lichen — a Filipino-style roasted pig.

Years ago, she was invited to Singapore to represent the lichen at a world street food event and it was a hit.

Fast forward and someone remembered that pig and invited her to be part of Resorts World.

De La Fuentes says that lechon is a party food and she wants people to think of a celebration when they taste it.

We also talked to Peter Carrillo, who is the COO of Nori Bar, He is also the creator of Teka Bar, which is at the Cosmopolitan. He says that when he got the opportunity to work with Resorts World, he decided to incorporate some part of the Teka Bar into the bar at Resorts World.

ENTERTAINMENT

Resorts World is also bringing world-class entertainment to the Las Vegas Strip.

Senior Vice President Max Tappeiner says the resort is very proud of the superstars they were able to secure, including Celine Dion, Luke Bryant, Carrie Underwood, Miley Cyrus, Zedd and Tiesto.

The headliners will be performing in a 5,000 seat theater, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Zedd and Tiesto will appear at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

RETAIL

Resorts World has dedicated 70,000 square feet to retail. Some of the stores inside the resort include Pepper, Sneaker Garden, Dr. Refresh, Sugarfina, Black Clover and many, many more.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Resorts World Las Vegas says one of its goals is to be the most crypto-friendly resorts in the valley. It has teamed up with Gemini and they are looking into letting customers use Gemini's crypto wallet at the hotel.

Resorts World and Gemini want to implement crypto-friendly services across the property. More details about their partnership is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

CASHLESS GAMING

The new property is also offering cashless gaming. Here's how it works:

You open the Resorts World app and select cashless. Next, you select what you want to play at the table and select what you want to buy in for. Once that's done, you will get a QR code that goes to the dealer. The app will then debit your wagering account, log you into the game, and the table takes over.

When you cash out, you will receive a voucher which you can use to play at the slot machines or turn in for cash.

