Resilience in Red: CCSD Students, local businesses unite to support UNLV victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a display of solidarity, students from the Clark County School District and local businesses rallied together on Friday to express their unwavering support for the UNLV community after the tragic shooting earlier in the week.

Reed and Dean Gubler, brothers and students at Coronado High School, were moved to take action following Wednesday's deadly shooting at UNLV. Reed Gubler shared, "We kind of had this thought like, you know, what can we do?"

Inspired by their school's ongoing spirit week, they proposed changing Friday's theme from Cougar Gear to "UNLV Rebel Red Day."

However, the initiative transcended Coronado High School, gaining traction throughout CCSD. Faculty, staff, and students from various schools embraced the idea, committing to wearing UNLV red as a collective demonstration of support on Friday.

"It's about showing that a community can get together and support UNLV," Reed Gubler emphasized.

The Gubler brothers are not alone in their efforts. Local restaurants under the "Refined Hospitality" chain, including Cafe Lola, Three Little Chicks, and Saint Honore, have also stepped up to make a positive impact.

Lin Jerome, co-founder and co-owner of the restaurant group and a UNLV alumna, expressed her personal connection to the tragedy: "This really hits home for me."

In response, she decided to offer complimentary items to UNLV faculty, staff, and students from Friday through Sunday.

In addition to this, the Refined Hospitality group will be donating a portion of their sales from Monday, December 11-Friday, December 15, to the nonprofit group “Moms Demand Action.”

Amber To, a UNLV student, spoke about the significance of such gestures. "Even if it's just as small as a latte, it's heartwarming to know that these businesses care about these types of things."