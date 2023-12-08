Police chief identifies officers who confronted gunman on UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University officials on Friday identified two campus police officers credited with stopping a gunman who killed three people and injured one other on the UNLV campus this week.

In an afternoon press conference, campus police chief Adam Garcia identified the two officers as Det. Nathaniel Drum and Ofc. Damian Garcia.

Drum has been employed with University Police Services since 2017; Garcia has been with the department since 2018, Chief Garcia said.

In previous statements, Garcia and Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill credited campus police officers with preventing more casualties in the shooting.

The first shots were reported at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday in Beam Hall, the building that houses classrooms and offices for UNLV's Lee Business School. The first officers from university police were there within 78 seconds, Garcia said.

Las Vegas police have released video that shows two university police officers confronting the suspect in a gun battle that Garcia said "neutralized the threat."

Surveillance video shows shootout between police, UNLV shooter

The three people killed in Beam Hall have all been identified as faculty members at the school. A fourth victim, at last report, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The gunman has since been identified as a 67-year-old career college instructor who repeatedly sought employment at UNLV and other higher education institutions in Southern Nevada "and was denied each time," McMahill said.

Both officers are on routine paid administrative leave during the shooting investigation.