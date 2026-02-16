Residents welcome cleanup of abandoned vehicles, camps in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple abandoned cars, RVs and a homeless encampment have been cleared from a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood, bringing relief to residents.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the cleanup took place near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Francisco Rangel has lived in the area for nearly eight years and tells Channel 13 that abandoned vehicles and transient activity have become persistent problems.

Jhovani Carrillo hears from local residents about the problems in their neighborhood:

Residents welcome cleanup of abandoned vehicles, camps in northeast Las Vegas

"They get cars that no longer work and bring them to the alley to sleep there," Rangel said.

When Rangel returned home from work on Tuesday, he was surprised to find that the cars and homeless individuals were gone. Las Vegas police had conducted a sweep of the area, towing vehicles and clearing the encampment.

"Right now, we are doing great. You don't see people. Before, 30 minutes would pass, and you would see a homeless person carrying a cart full of items," Rangel said.

Photos shared by Metro police on social media revealed the extent of the debris that had accumulated, showing multiple bins filled with trash from the cleanup operation.

While Rangel said he never had negative encounters with homeless individuals, he says the abandoned cars parked near his home created safety issues for residents.

"We have a lot more space on our street now. The RV was just too wide that we would be forced to get on top of the median strip," Rangel said.

Though grateful for the cleanup, Rangel remains concerned about long-term enforcement.

"In one or two weeks, they'll be back, because police don't come that often," Rangel said.

Metro police said they will continue enforcement efforts, but did not specify how long the increased patrols will last. If you are experiencing similar issues, you can report the problem through LVMPD's Area Command Service Request.

