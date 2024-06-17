Report: Three-year-old walked away from mom, fell in family pool, drowned

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An incident report is revealing new details after a child drowned at a Spring Valley home last week.

The incident happened on June 10 in the 3900 block of Redwood Street.

When talking with the family, a six-year-old told police that she was inside the house with her mom and three-year-old sister when they all noticed the back door was open. The minute her mom saw the door was open, the six-year-old told police that her mom ran into the backyard and pulled her other three-year-old daughter out of the pool.

The six-year-old also told police that's when she saw her sister start to vomit.

According to the report, when officers arrived, they heard a woman that was screaming very loud and "appeared hysterical" due to her three-year-old daughter falling into the family pool. At the time, the little girl was unconscious and in critical condition.

Medical personnel said she had "little to no vitals" and she was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

The latest CDC data shows that unintentional drowning deaths have been rising for years due to the pandemic, with more than 4,500 unintentional drowning deaths annually between 2020 and 2022. Drowning is also the number one cause of death for children between one and four years old in the United States.

Here in Clark County, first responders previously told Channel 13 they are called to several drowning incidents each year and they are always the hardest ones to respond to.

"When you run on a drowning call as a firefighter or first repsonder, you never forget it, especially if it's a small child," Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said. "They are the most tragic calls, really, because they're preventable ... Drowning can occur in seconds. They are quick. They are silent. They are tragic. They are preventable."