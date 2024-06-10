Las Vegas police investigate child's drowning death in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a child's suspected drowning death on Monday.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Redwood Street in Spring Valley at approximately 1:48 p.m. "regarding a report of a juvenile drowning," police wrote in an initial statement on the incident.

The child was transported to University Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, police wrote.

"This is an ongoing investigation," they added.

No additional information was immediately available from local authorities.