Clark County receives grant to offer free swim classes to young children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the temperatures heat up, more people are heading to swimming pools across the Las Vegas valley.

Clark County officials are reminding everyone to be safe around the water and look out for children to prevent water-related injuries and drownings.

"Drowning is a year-round concern. Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in children under age four in our community," Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said. "Teaching children to swim is a critical lifelong skill. It's a key to preventing drownings along with always keeping a watchful eye on children any time they are near water."

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said drowning calls are some of the hardest calls to respond to.

"When you run on a drowning call as a firefighter or first repsonder, you never forget it, especially if it's a small child," Steinbeck said. "They are the most tragic calls, really, because they're preventable ... Drowning can occur in seconds. They are quick. They are silent. They are tragic. They are preventable."

First responders are reminding the community of three steps to prevent drownings.



Patrol - Always designate an adult to actively supervise children in the water, including pools, bathtubs, or other bodies of water.

- Always designate an adult to actively supervise children in the water, including pools, bathtubs, or other bodies of water. Protect - Install barriers between your home and pool, including fences, door alarms, locks, and spa safety covers. Lock doggie doors so children can't crawl through them.

- Install barriers between your home and pool, including fences, door alarms, locks, and spa safety covers. Lock doggie doors so children can't crawl through them. Prepare - Create a water safety plan for your family. Enroll children in swimming lessons, take adult CPR classes, and equip your pool with proper safety equipment, including life jackets, personal flotation devices and rescue tools. If an emergency happens, have a phone nearby so you can call 9-1-1.

Clark County's Department of Parks and Recreation recently received a $2,500 grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council (SNICC) to provide free swim classes for children four years old and younger at select pools. The SNICC is donating $20,000 to eight area governmental entities to provide swimming lessons for young children, including Clark County.

Online registration for the first session of summer swim lessons is scheduled to open on Thursday, May 23, through the pool/aquatic pages on the county's Parks and Recreation Department's website. Free classes offered to parents of young children will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis through the website.

Clark County offers swimming lessons year-round at the Aquatic Springs, Desert Breeze, and Hollywood Aquatic Centers. Lessons are available for children as young as six months to adults. Most outdoor pools also offer swim lessons during the summer months.