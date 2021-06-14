Report: Several areas of southwest under exceptional drought

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. drought monitor says nearly 10% of the contiguous U.S. is under exceptional drought.

And that percentage is the highest since 2011.

Officials say these conditions could lead to threats like large wildfires and small crops.

Lake Mead is at its lowest water level in decades.

The West Coast is currently trying to cope with another dry week with above-average temperatures.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada are all dealing with exceptional drought.

Forecasters say water shortages and dry conditions could result in an intense wildfire season.

Officials are asking people in drought-affected states to conserve when possible.