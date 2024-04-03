Report: 63% of 1 October survivors experienced PTSD years after the shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 1 October survivors are still facing mental health struggles years after the shooting.

According to a new study by the Boston University School of Public Health and the Medical University of South Carolina, nearly half of Las Vegas concertgoers surveyed in 2021 reported they had experienced major depressive episodes within the past year. More than 63% said they had experienced post-traumatic stress disorder during the same time period.

Researchers state 177 witnesses and survivors responded to their survey. Data showed 32.7% said they were physically injured during the shooting and 49.7% said they received little social support from family and friends during the six months prior to the survey.

KTNV Memorials assembled in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

Health experts said those who were physically injured had a 30% higher risk of experiencing a major depressive episode or PTSD compared with concertgoers who were not injured. Those who received inadequate social support had roughly a 50% higher risk of experiencing a major depressive episode or PTSD compared with those who received adequate social support.

"The fact that such a high percentage of these mass violence victims still had PTSD and depression four years later is disturbing and demonstrates a continuing need for effective, trauma-informed mental health services," said Dean Kilpatrick, PH.D., Distinguished University Professor at MUSC, who was the principal investigator on the project. "There is also a need for larger studies with longer follow-up of these survivors to see if these problems persist."

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center collaborated with researchers for the project. Since then, the organization has been renamed the Resiliency & Justice Center and helps those impacted by not just 1 October, but by mass violence incidents across the state of Nevada. For example, the UNLV shooting in December.

"We know firsthand the devastation of mass violence and we've worked diligently over the past six and a half years to ensure our survivors have a permanent resource at the Resiliency & Justice Center," said Tennille Pereira, Director of the Resiliency & Justice Center and Chairwoman of the 1 October Memorial Committee. "The center is committed to continuing the work that grew out Vegas Strong and this study will help us foster community-wide healing."

This October will mark seven years since a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others that night. Two people would later die from their injuries.

Progress continues to be made as city and county officials look at a permanent memorial to remember those we lost.

In September, Clark County commissioners approved plans for the "Forever One" design from JCJ Architecture. The main feature is an infinity symbol with a community plaza on one side and a remembrance ring on the other side. The remembrance ring has 58 candles, which is on a 58-foot diameter space. Each candle is spaced at every 58 inches. Another element with the number 58 is the tower of light, which is a 58-foot-tall structure that could be visible from anywhere along the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

KTNV "Forever One" memorial to October 1 victims and survivors heads to the Clark County commissioners following recommendation last week from a pool of designs from the community.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners designated the nonprofit Vegas Strong Fund to oversee fundraising, design, and construction of the 1 October Memorial project.

"We have a beautiful concept for a memorial that reflects an extensive amount of community engagement thanks to the efforts of our 1 October Memorial Committee," said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose Commission District includes the festival site. "The next big step in this process is to raise money to build the project, and we believe the Vegas Strong Fund is the right nonprofit group to help us create a world-class memorial that honors all those affected by the events of 1 October and celebrates the resiliency of our community."

KTNV File photo 1 October 'Forever One' memorial design.

With commissioners approving the fund, a total of $143,986 in donations collected from the county's 1 October Memorial Fund will be transferred to the Vegas Strong Fund.

As of Wednesday morning, there is no timeline on when construction will begin.