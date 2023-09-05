Clark County Commission approves 'Forever One' design concept for 1 October Memorial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission approved the final design concept for a memorial commemorating the victims of the 1 October shooting on Tuesday morning.

The "Forever One" design by JCJ Architecture was recommended by the 1 October Memorial Committee in July. The design honors the 58 victims, survivors, their families, and the emergency responders who helped during the tragedy.

“On behalf of the Clark County Commission, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to each of you for your countless hours of service to this important work,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who was Chairman of the County Commission when the committee was created in 2019. “Nearly four years ago, you were appointed to the difficult and emotional task of gathering input from family members of victims, survivors, first responders, and all those affected by the events of 1 October to help our community create a lasting memorial."

She added, "Your top priority throughout your work was to engage the community in this process, and the recommended design is a true reflection of that goal. Thank you for a job well done.”

In June, the committee selected five designs as finalists, evaluating each concept on how it handled the "priorities" outlined by the committee. The committee had previously collected these priorities through a series of community surveys, which would eventually reveal the public's desire to see the memorial built at the scene of the massacre.

To help narrow down finalists and gauge public opinion, the committee opened an exhibit at the Clark County Government Center Rotunda, featuring a 3D model of each design concept.

County Commissioner Jim Gibson spoke with Channel 13 about the 1 October memorial creation process.

"This journey of creating this memorial was intended to be a labor of love and healing, respecting the time it took for all of us to collectively arrive where we are today,” said County Commissioner Jim Gibson. “Our goal is not only to remember and never forget those who were taken from us but also to honor those whose lives were forever changed and connected to the events of that tragic day."

After evaluating each concept's score with each committee member, "Forever One" emerged as the highest-ranking.

TAKE A LOOK: A deeper look into 'Forever One' October 1 memorial design concept

The committee presented their recommendation in July, hoping the memorial could become a “symbol of how the community came together."