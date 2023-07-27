1 October Memorial Committee selects 'Forever One' memorial design concept for recommendation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 1 October Memorial Committee selected a design concept Wednesday during its meeting.

The concept is called “Forever One” and is designed by JCJ Architecture.

“The hardest thing for me is, how do I grade these?” said committee chairwoman Tennille Pereira.

In the years since the tragedy, Pereira said the public was asked to weigh in through surveys and focus groups. She said those results were factored into their evaluation.

“Not everyone is going to be happy with the results, but I want to ensure you that we listened,” said Pereira.

Pereira said it was a close decision, and all of the decisions caused strong emotional reactions which had to be carefully handled.

JCJ Architecture’s design received the highest overall score with a grade of 87.83, and Olin and Andy Scott came in second at 81.83 points.

The JCJ Architecture design features a Remembrance Ring with 58 candles representing the 58 victims who lost their lives on October 1, 2017.

“As a survivor and a committee member, this process has been long and healing and challenging in many ways,” said vice chair Karessa Royce.

58 lives were lost on October 1st, 2017 when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on a crowd of concertgoers attending the Route 91 Music Festival. Two additional victims later died from their injuries, changing the official count to 60.

MGM Resorts International donated two acres on the northeast corner of the concert site off Reno Avenue and Giles Street to the committee. This is the future site of the permanent memorial.

Families of the victims and the survivors hope the memorial will shine a light on those lost.

“This has been difficult in many ways, but there has also been beauty and that is our journey in all of this,” said Mynda Smith, the sister of 1 October Victim Neysa Tonks.

The final design choice will be presented to the Clark County Commission at the September 5th meeting for their approval.