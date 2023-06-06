1 October Memorial design exhibit opens to the public

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An exhibit showcasing 1 October memorial designs opened to the public Monday showcasing multiple artist ideas.

Viewing 1 October memorial designs is an emotional task for survivor Karen Smerber. She says even though it's tough, she found something special in each design and says it's hard to choose just one.

"There is not one single one that I can definitely say this one. It's amazing, I have goosebumps, it's amazing what they came up with, and it's important that they pick the right one," Smerber said.

Community members can now get a first-hand look at the five proposed models of the 1 October memorial site. The purpose of the exhibit is to get the community's feedback before the final design is chosen by the 1 October memorial committee.

"I'm glad I'm here looking at it and participating," William Henin said.

All five designs feature landscaping with trees and large structures, including horses, wings, and a guitar. Clark County Commissioner, Marilyn Kirkpatrick, says she believes all five designs present those impacted in the community.

"I think each of these designs today presents a good portion of what people wanted," Kirkpatrick said.

Visitors can view the proposed designs online and in person Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.

The 1 October memorial committee wants your input on the proposed designs. Starting June 15 through the 29th, you can participate in a short online survey and make your selection.