A deeper look into 'Forever One' October 1 memorial design concept

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ‘Forever One’ memorial design concept will be presented to the Clark County Commissioners at their meeting on September 5.

This is the design concept selected for recommendation by the 1 October Memorial Committee last Wednesday.

Channel 13 had the chance to get a more detailed look at the concept on Monday.

JCJ Architecture is the design team behind ‘Forever One.’ Principals Mike Larson and Derek Sola said a series of listening sessions with survivors, family members of victims, first responders and others impacted by 1 October created a road map for their design.

“We didn’t put pencils to paper right away,” said Sola. “Instead, we took a couple of months and really listened to the community.”

The design concept is most noted by the infinity symbol which is meant to represent “perpetuity” and “limitlessness.” It suggests everlasting love and the infinite memory of the 1 October victims.

“Rather than reaching the end and turning around and reliving the same experience, we wanted to create more of a dynamic path,” said Sola.

The infinity symbol creates two distinct memorial areas. The north side has a community plaza and the south side has a remembrance ring.

“One is dedicated to the 58 that is quieter, somber and subtle,” said Sola. “The northern side is dedicated to the community which is meant more for gathering, healing and sharing stories.”

The remembrance ring is noted by 58 candles which is on a 58-foot diameter space. Each candle is spaced at every 58 inches on center.

“We heard very clearly from the community that 58 was the number to adhere to,” said Sola. “One reason being the 58 were never able to return home and say goodbye to their loved ones. But without a doubt we are creating a space for the additional two victims that lost their lives after.”

Another element with the number 58 is the tower of light which is a 58-foot-tall structure that could be visible from anywhere along the southern Las Vegas Strip.

The proposed design still has a long road ahead before it’s completed. But the design team tells Channel 13, it’s a fluid concept so it can change and grow over time.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” said Larson. “We have a lot of people to work with and the design will continue to evolve.”

A spokesperson for Clark County told Channel 13, “The next steps in the process for creating the memorial will need to be determined by the Commission after they act on the committee’s recommendation.”

For more on the JCJ Forever One concept, click here: https://www.jcj.com/thememorial/