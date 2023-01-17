Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Renner says he's home from hospital after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner
Powers Imagery/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP
Jeremy Renner arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP)
Jeremy Renner
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 15:48:03-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident.

In response to a Twitter post on Monday about his Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown," Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner was run over by his own 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative's vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH